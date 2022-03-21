Interior design show on Channel 4 looking for Glasgow contestants

Do you have a spark of design talent and dream of owning your own home?

Channel 4 is looking for design talent from Glasgow for a new interior design competition series filming in Sheffield this summer.

And the best bit...the winner will take home the keys to the brand-new apartment that they have designed!

C4 is looking for interior designers in Glasgow.

C4 and Remarkable TV (makers of Your Home Made Perfect and Your Garden Made Perfect) have teamed up with social impact property developers Capital&Centric in a historic warehouse development in Sheffield for the series.

In Design Your Dream (working title), contestants will each be assigned an empty apartment within the Eyewitness Works in the heart of the city to showcase their unique design talent.

The hopefuls will be judged across a series of design challenges within the apartment and elsewhere. Contestants will compete against each other, whittled down until there is only one remaining.

The winner of the competition will become the owner of their very own two-bedroom apartment within the historic development in South Yorkshire.

With the average house price in the UK now exceeding £260,000 owning a home is often out of reach for many people. This prize could be life-changing!