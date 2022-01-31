Zoom enabled participants to tune into ‘Burns Night with the District Governer’ who is Ken Robertson of Rotary Cumbernauld.
Clubs from Scotland tuned in but so did guests from France, Australia and the United States as many sampled haggis neeps and tatties in their own homes.
Burns scholar and councillor Paddy Hogg gave the “Immortal Memory” and Ken discussed the links between Burns and Rotary’s founder Paul Harris but not all the highlights were provided locally.
For this was followed by a “terrific rendition” of ‘To A Mouse’ from Rotarian Robert Chandler who lives in Oregon USA!