By Clare Grant

The Central Scotland List MSP, who also leads the Scottish Conservatives on North Lanarkshire Council, was inspired by Poppyscotland’s ‘Light Up Red’ campaign which invites buildings large and small to be illuminated in this way to raise awareness of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

And boosting that profile is thought to be more important than ever, given the impact that Covid 19 has had on the charity’s ability to avail of donations in street collections.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, 2021 marks 100 years since the poppy was used as the national symbol of remembrance.

Miss Gallacher raised a successful motion at Holyrood to have the distinctive building lit up in this way – and the official residence of the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – Bute House.

Miss Gallacher said: “I am delighted that my motion to Parliament has been successful in securing such tremendous cross party support. It further illustrates just how important charities such as Poppyscotland are , and of course anything I can do to assist our veteran community in Scotland is an honour.

“The Light Up Red initiative has been a successful campaign for many years and I felt it was important that the Scottish Parliament lent its weight to the campaign by committing to light up Scottish Parliament and Bute House.”

Poppyscotland Head of Marketing Fraser Bedwell said: “We are extremely grateful to Meghan Gallacher MSP for her support of our Light Up Red initiative, and for backing the 2021 Scottish Poppy Appeal.

“The motion helps to raise the profile of this important initiative further and we hope it inspires many other landmarks to take part this year.