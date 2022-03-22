Is your pup the next dog model? Search on for Glasgow dogs to model pet collection

The search is on for a Glasgow pooch that can be the next dog model.

Got a seriously cute pooch who is picture pawfect?

Fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing has launched its global search for one dog to be the face of its new PLT Pet Collection and make their modelling debut.

The winning dog will be invited to PrettyLittleThing’s Manchester HQ as the brand’s e-commerce dog model to launch the collection, as well as receiving a Pets At Home voucher to cash in on doggy pampering and goodies.

Is your pooch ready to be a model?

The winning dog’s owner will also receive a £500 PLT voucher to treat themselves with.

How do I enter?

It’s simple! If you’re always snapping pics of your pooch, this competition is a walk in the park.

For your dog to be in with the chance of winning, share some cute content of your pet on either TikTok of Twitter using the hashtag #PLTpet.

You must be following @prettylittlething to be in with the chance of winning.

The winner will be announced on March 28.