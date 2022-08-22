Jessica McMurray: 17-year old reported missing in Fife is traced
Police have traced a teenager reported missing in Fife.
Jessica McMurray was reported missing from the Crail area.
The 17-year old had last been seen around 2.15pm on Thursday, August 11 when she left her address in Chance Inn in the East Neuk village.
Police confirmed this evening they had traced her safe and well.
They thanked everyone who helped to share their appeal on social media.