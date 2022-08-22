Jessica McMurray: 17-year old reported missing in Fife is traced

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica McMurray was reported missing from the Crail area.

The 17-year old had last been seen around 2.15pm on Thursday, August 11 when she left her address in Chance Inn in the East Neuk village.

Police confirmed this evening they had traced her safe and well.

Jessica McMurray