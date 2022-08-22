Edit Account-Sign Out

Jessica McMurray: 17-year old reported missing in Fife is traced

Police have traced a teenager reported missing in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:38 pm

Jessica McMurray was reported missing from the Crail area.

The 17-year old had last been seen around 2.15pm on Thursday, August 11 when she left her address in Chance Inn in the East Neuk village.

Police confirmed this evening they had traced her safe and well.

They thanked everyone who helped to share their appeal on social media.

