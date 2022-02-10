Join the tartan tea party army!

Ross Kemp raises a glass in cheers to our country's volunteers.

The day will bring hundreds of thousands of Scots together for a huge thank you party on Sunday, June 5.

And organisers are hoping to break a UK record with a target to encourage more than 10 million people to take part – to say a thank you to each other and to get together with neighbours to share a Big Jubilee Lunch or Tartan Tea Party.

Britain has never before seen a party around a national event of more than 10 million people.

Special thanks to the Queen.

The Silver Jubilee in 1977 saw a reported 10 million brave the elements to mark The Queen’s first 25 years on the throne. Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981 also attracted 10 million people to the streets of the capital.

National Thank You Day was launched last year, as a chance to get together with neighbours, communities and families to celebrate what makes our communities great and to say thank you to those who have made a real difference to our lives.

The idea started with just 13 individuals, including Debbie Matthew from Scotland. It is now supported by hundreds of organisations across the country, with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland taking the lead in Scotland with a series of Tartan Tea Parties.

Debbie (46), who lives in Comrie, with her husband Johnny and son Finlay, suffered a stroke in March 2016. She was supported by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland in her recovery.

Finlay, Debbie and Johnny Matthew are ready to join the Tartan Tea Party again this year to say thank you to CHSS.

She said: “We had an amazing time last year. My street was filled with the sound of bagpipes and a coming together of family, friends and neighbours – in their gardens and in the street. It was incredible to bring everyone together.

“I was delighted to organise a Tartan Tea party to say thank you to Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland for its help and support since I suffered my stroke six years ago.

“I also wanted to thank my mum, my husband and son for always being there for me, during my stroke recovery and beyond; they have been truly amazing.

“I was also so thankful for my neighbours as we had all pulled together during the pandemic, helping each other bring the bins in, get shopping for each other and it was such a lovely way to bring everyone together to be thankful for one another.”

Lorraine Kelly is encouraging Scots to get involved.

The Queen has been patron of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s cause for the past 70 years, and this year’s Thank You Day on June 5 will coincide with Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Launching the call for the public to put the date in their diary, Lorraine Kelly said: “The last couple of years have been testing for us all, and that’s putting it mildly. But we’ve got through them together, and finally we can look forward to a better summer ahead.

“And, what’s more, this summer is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of her service so, there’s never been a better reason to have a seriously big party.

“On Sunday, June 5, we’ll be getting together as neighbours, friends, families and communities to say a huge platinum-plated, heartfelt, once-in-a-lifetime, thank you.

“To the Queen, of course, for everything that she’s done, but also to each other – to everyone that we’ve relied on, the people we couldn’t manage without.

“So, rope in the neighbours, cordon off the street, get the music organised, plan a seriously big jubilee lunch – let’s make Sunday, June 5, the biggest thank you party that Scotland has ever seen.”

Fellow celebrity supporter, TV star Ross Kemp, is also encouraging fans to get involved.

He said: “Sunday, June 5, is the culmination of The Queen’s 70th Jubilee celebrations. Let’s celebrate by making it the biggest thank you party this country has ever seen.

“It’s our chance to say a great big thank you to the Queen for 70 years of service, but also to the people in our own lives who we rely on every day.

“On Thank You Day we hope millions will get together as neighbours and communities, to celebrate together. So put the date in your diaries now – and get planning for the biggest party ever!”

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, is hoping patriotic Scots will join the Tartan Tea Party army.

She said: “After an incredibly difficult two years, Thank You Day is a great chance for us to get together with the important people in our lives, celebrate each other and say thank you.

“Last year’s Tartan Tea Party celebrations really helped people across our Scottish communities to reconnect after so much time apart. This year we’re encouraging everyone in Scotland to raise a cuppa and celebrate Thank You Day on Sunday June 5.

“This year’s celebrations will be extra special as they fall on the Jubilee weekend and we’ll be celebrating Her Majesty the Queen, who has been our Patron for 70 years and a great support to the charity.”