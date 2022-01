Actor Jon Hamm has been spotted visiting a Glasgow bar - and even posed for a selfie with a staff member.

The former Mad Men star took time out from filming on Good Omens to drop in at Buck’s Bar.

The bar’s Instagram page shared a selfie of Hamm posing with one of the staff.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Jon Hamm.

They posted: “What a star studded day in Bucks today! 🤯

“We had Jon Hamm pop in for a quick bite to eat and our very own Connor managed to nab a quick selfie 📸 Hope you enjoyed your meal, Jon!”