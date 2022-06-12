July 14 deadline for South Lanarkshire's Jubilee Awards

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awards are being presented to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

As part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, nominations are now open to recognise people who have made an outstanding voluntary contribution to their communities during the period of her reign (1952 to 2022).

In total 12 awards will be made by the council, three each for Cambuslang/Rutherglen, Clydesdale, East Kilbride and Hamilton.

There will also be three categories of awards – a Young Platinum Jubilee Award, for those aged 18 and under on July 14, the closing date for nominations; a Lifetime Achievement Platinum Jubilee Award, recognising work over a number of decades, and an Environment Platinum Jubilee Award.

The final category will recognise work which has enhanced the local environment and/or helped combat climate change.

Council Leader Joe Fagan said: “There are people out there who give up their own time and put in tremendous efforts to make things better for others.

“A lot of the time they tend to be very modest – which is where we need your help. We are looking for people to nominate who they think should get the awards – with details of nominees and supporting comments.”