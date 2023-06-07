For Lanimer Queen elect Chloe Robertson, the last few months have been a whirlwind.

Lanimer Queen elect Chloe Robertson can't believe there's only one more sleep until the big day. (Pics: Mark Archibald)

But she’s been supported every step of the way by her proud mum Donna and their neighbours in the town’s Kirkfield Road, who have decked out the street with bunting.

The P7 Kirkfieldbank PS pupil can’t believe there’s now only one more sleep to go before the big day, which she is very much looking forward to...but there’s a few thank yous she’d also like to extend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chloe (11) said: “I’d like to thank the Lanimer Committee for all their guidance, especially Alan Boyd who has been a great support, Lord Cornet Ross Fitzgerald, the Sashing Lady Molly Cummings and crowning lady June Main.

Chloe with the champion, sashing lady, crowning lady and Lord Cornet.

"I can’t believe there’s only one more day to go!”

It’s been a busy week, putting the finishing touches to the house theme, Beauty and the Beast.

Donna said: “She loves the song Tale as Old as Time and said that summed it up as it’s her time just now.”

On Monday, Chloe was front and centre at the Perambulations and Shifting of the Standard, where Ross had Donna in tears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She explained: “Chloe and him have a lovely friendship and he spoke so nicely about it her – she was almost in tears and I was crying!”

It’s not the first time Donna has been overcome by emotion...and it likely won’t be the last either.

She said: “For Kenny Lean’s party, Alan Boyd had made a cake for Chloe. He’s done so much for us and we were really touched that he took the time to do that – I was in tears then too.

"Everyone keeps on telling me to relax and enjoy the day but I think I might end up with a pile of tissues round my feet!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Chloe, she’s been loving all the parties she’s been invited to – from the Lanimer Queen’s lunch to the Lord Cornet’s bash. She’s also looking forward to taking centre stage at the Lanimer Ball with A Million Dreams as the first song.

Donna added: “She’s taking it all in her stride – she’s like a social butterfly. She’s got enough confidence for the both of us!