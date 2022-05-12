Kenmure Street: 11 photos of Glasgow deportation raid protest one year on

On May 13, 2021, immigration officials raided a property on Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, and detained two men who were set to be deported.

But soon local residents had surrounded the van and blocked it from leaving. As word spread, more and more people joined the protest.

It led to an eight-hour stand off between Glaswegians and Police Scotland, who had been called by immigration officials as people gathered – a battle that the people won.

The protest came to an end when it was announced that the two men would be let go.

1. Kenmure Street Locals make their feelings known.

2. Kenmure Street Immigration officials called Police Scotland for support.

3. Kenmure Street People young and old took part in the protest.

4. Kenmure Street Some people were arrested during the protests.