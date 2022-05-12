Hundreds of people turned up to join the protest.

Kenmure Street: 11 photos of Glasgow deportation raid protest one year on

One year ago today, hundreds of people blockaded a immigration van from leaving a Glasgow Southside street.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 13th May 2022, 12:00 am

On May 13, 2021, immigration officials raided a property on Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, and detained two men who were set to be deported.

But soon local residents had surrounded the van and blocked it from leaving. As word spread, more and more people joined the protest.

It led to an eight-hour stand off between Glaswegians and Police Scotland, who had been called by immigration officials as people gathered – a battle that the people won.

The protest came to an end when it was announced that the two men would be let go.

1. Kenmure Street

Locals make their feelings known.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

2. Kenmure Street

Immigration officials called Police Scotland for support.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

3. Kenmure Street

People young and old took part in the protest.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

4. Kenmure Street

Some people were arrested during the protests.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Photo Sales
Kenmure StreetGlasgow SouthsidePolice Scotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3