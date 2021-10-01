Kevin harboured a desire to make for the coast

The four volumes of Harbouring A Desire, with 100% of the proceeds going to the RNLI

The 58-year-old father-of-two completed a journey around the Scottish mainland documenting and capturing tales and local histories of 340 harbourages.

This has resulted in four 400-page-full books entitled ‘Harbouring- A Desire’, with all monies raised going directly to the RNLI.

Kevin said: “Originally from the Scottish Borders, I inherited my love of both the sea and its vast coastline from my grandfather when, from a young age, I would be regularly found out ‘helping’ in salmon cobles netting at the mouth of the River Tweed.

"Add into that the boyhood fascination of watching Eyemouth’s thrilling fish-market live auction and I was well, hooked, you might say.

"That respect for the sea has only grown over the years and having listened to fishermen, harbourmasters and the like , right around our coastline, this past two years, my admiration for those dependent on making a living from it has only deepened.

"Whether sea fishing off Tarbert in the west to lobster fishing in the east , I have enjoyed every minute of my travel experiences.

"Local historians and ‘worthies’ alike have kindly imparted their local knowledge of their villages and harbours, adding much colour and background to each individual locale.

"Their passion and pride, I have tried to do justice to, as I reflect on each of their journeys to this point in time.

"As we know, Picts, Christian, Romans, Vikings, the English and the ‘Clearances’ to name but a few, have all left some indelible marks on our country, even if it be now only in their place names.

"I have added in both the geography and social history, as well anything of historical or architectural significance, but also have various chapters on the evolution of the fishing industry, local seafood recipes as well as a substantial glossary of every local heritage and tourist recommended places to visit, for any inquisitive traveller.”

The four books are now available from Lulu Bookstore by visiting www.lulu.com/shop, and searching ‘Harbouring - A Desire’ or ‘Kevin Scott’.