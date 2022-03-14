Run by Cumbernauld Reslience, the group need tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, tinned soup, pasta sauce or chopped tomatoes.Other items required by the hard working volunteers are hot dogs, rice, jams, long life milk plus cereals for children plus Fray Bentos pies.

The items can be left at Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Kyle Road Kildrum between 11am and 4pm on Saturdays or between 1pm and 2.30pm on a Monday. Or they can be brought along to the food bank itself during its operational hours of 5.30pm and 7pm on Monday. Likewise, anyone requiring these items can just turn up.