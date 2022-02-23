The new wheeled sports area is officially opened.

The exciting new facility offers opportunities for a variety of wheeled sports including skateboarding, scooters and skates for children and young people to enjoy playing outdoors.

It was declared open by Jean Jones, local councillor and Provost of North Lanarkshire, at a special community event on Tuesday, February 15.

Kilsyth Community Board allocated the funding from the Local Development Programme to make the facility a reality.

Commenting on the new facility, Provost Jones said: “We are delighted to support this development and pleased that funding from the Local Development Programme can provide such a fantastic facility for young people in the area.”

Rennie Road Community Alliance had highlighted the need for a skate facility.

The group worked in close partnership with staff from the council’s Community Partnership Team at every stage of the development to ensure the project reflected community aspirations.

The community group will continue to work with the Community Partnership Team on further developments to benefit local youngsters.

As part of this partnership a bid will shortly be submitted for funding for a multi-use games area next to the new facility.

If successful it would see the old blaes pitch at Rennie Road transformed into a fantastic play and recreation space for young people.

The official opening of the new wheeled sports area was attended by representatives of Rennie Road Community Alliance, Provost Jean Jones, local councillor Heather Brannan-McVey, Bill Craik (Chair of the Kilsyth Community Board) with local residents.

Mr Craik said: “More of these amenities are needed in Kilsyth for young people.

"At the moment, it’s looking a bit rough and ready but once the second phase gets underway, that will move along nicely.