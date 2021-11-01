Kilsyth woman has turned 100!

A Kilsyth woman has just turned 100 and was treated to a special celebration on this landmark so few will ever see

By The Newsroom
Monday, 1st November 2021, 6:38 pm
Ibby Watson

Elizabeth Watson – who is known a Ibby, was greeted by Provost Jean Jones and Deputy Lieutenant Gerry McElroy who presented this very special Victoria Place resident with a card from Her Majesty the Queen.

Ibby worked in the the Kilsyth Co-op office as a book keeper and typist . And she has one son Michael, two grandsons David and Keith and one great grand daughter Ava .

On her special day, a party was in full swing – and the guest list included Keith and Ava who jetted in from America her niece Jane and family from Fortrose and many of her dearest friends.

