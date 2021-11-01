Elizabeth Watson – who is known a Ibby, was greeted by Provost Jean Jones and Deputy Lieutenant Gerry McElroy who presented this very special Victoria Place resident with a card from Her Majesty the Queen.
Ibby worked in the the Kilsyth Co-op office as a book keeper and typist . And she has one son Michael, two grandsons David and Keith and one great grand daughter Ava .
On her special day, a party was in full swing – and the guest list included Keith and Ava who jetted in from America her niece Jane and family from Fortrose and many of her dearest friends.