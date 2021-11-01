Ibby Watson

Elizabeth Watson – who is known a Ibby, was greeted by Provost Jean Jones and Deputy Lieutenant Gerry McElroy who presented this very special Victoria Place resident with a card from Her Majesty the Queen.

Ibby worked in the the Kilsyth Co-op office as a book keeper and typist . And she has one son Michael, two grandsons David and Keith and one great grand daughter Ava .