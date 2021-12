Lil Alexander who worked with all the greats of Scottish variety and even met Elvis Presley has now penned ‘‘The Adventures of Jack the Scottish Piper & His Ornamental Friends’

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lilian who now lives in Prestwick already showed a flair for writing as she also wrote songs like ‘Swan Lady’ and ‘A Toast to Jimmy Shand’ in addition to being a published poet.