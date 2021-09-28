Kiltwalkers stride out to help Scotland’s charities

Four-thousand heroes of all ages marched out for nearly 500 charities of their choice after events planned in 2020 and early 2021 went virtual because of Covid-19, the latter seeing 11,500 Kiltwalkers raise £4.1 million, with an additional £2.05 million donated from the Hunter Foundation
Kiltwalkers stepped out knowing that Sir Tom Hunter is topping up the hard-earned donations by 50 per cent, to support the many charities which have struggled to fundraise amid the pandemic.
Walkers had a choice of two distances: the 16.5-mile Mighty Stride, starting at Glasgow Green and ending at Dumbarton’s Meadow Park; or the 3.5 mile Wee Wander from Glasgow Green to the Riverside Museum.
This year’s events were tailored to accommodate social distancing, with walkers setting off from 7am in a series of staggered starts.
Waving out the walkers from Glasgow Green from first light, Sir Tom said: “When the pandemic hit, Kiltwalk faced uncertainty, like everyone else on the planet, but I listened to the Kiltwalk team saying we need to do something.
"The ability for charities to raise money went down but the need for charities went through the roof – it was the perfect storm.
“The money that is raised here will help people all over Scotland with a wee hand-up, not a hand-out.
Over 1,300 Scottish charities this year will be helped by the Kiltwalk. It makes my heart sing.”
For more information and to see the pictures, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk