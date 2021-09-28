Kiltwalkers stride out to help Scotland’s charities

Parks, paths and pavements in Glasgow were awash with tartan on Sunday as Scotland’s Kiltwalk took to the streets for the first time in two years.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 4:34 pm
Kiltwalk was able to take place in Glasgow for the first time in two years

Four-thousand heroes of all ages marched out for nearly 500 charities of their choice after events planned in 2020 and early 2021 went virtual because of Covid-19, the latter seeing 11,500 Kiltwalkers raise £4.1 million, with an additional £2.05 million donated from the Hunter Foundation

Kiltwalkers stepped out knowing that Sir Tom Hunter is topping up the hard-earned donations by 50 per cent, to support the many charities which have struggled to fundraise amid the pandemic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Walkers had a choice of two distances: the 16.5-mile Mighty Stride, starting at Glasgow Green and ending at Dumbarton’s Meadow Park; or the 3.5 mile Wee Wander from Glasgow Green to the Riverside Museum.

This year’s events were tailored to accommodate social distancing, with walkers setting off from 7am in a series of staggered starts.

Waving out the walkers from Glasgow Green from first light, Sir Tom said: “When the pandemic hit, Kiltwalk faced uncertainty, like everyone else on the planet, but I listened to the Kiltwalk team saying we need to do something.

"The ability for charities to raise money went down but the need for charities went through the roof – it was the perfect storm.

“The money that is raised here will help people all over Scotland with a wee hand-up, not a hand-out.

Over 1,300 Scottish charities this year will be helped by the Kiltwalk. It makes my heart sing.”

For more information and to see the pictures, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk