Kiltwalkers stride out to help Scotland’s charities

Kiltwalk was able to take place in Glasgow for the first time in two years

Four-thousand heroes of all ages marched out for nearly 500 charities of their choice after events planned in 2020 and early 2021 went virtual because of Covid-19, the latter seeing 11,500 Kiltwalkers raise £4.1 million, with an additional £2.05 million donated from the Hunter Foundation

Kiltwalkers stepped out knowing that Sir Tom Hunter is topping up the hard-earned donations by 50 per cent, to support the many charities which have struggled to fundraise amid the pandemic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walkers had a choice of two distances: the 16.5-mile Mighty Stride, starting at Glasgow Green and ending at Dumbarton’s Meadow Park; or the 3.5 mile Wee Wander from Glasgow Green to the Riverside Museum.

This year’s events were tailored to accommodate social distancing, with walkers setting off from 7am in a series of staggered starts.

Waving out the walkers from Glasgow Green from first light, Sir Tom said: “When the pandemic hit, Kiltwalk faced uncertainty, like everyone else on the planet, but I listened to the Kiltwalk team saying we need to do something.

"The ability for charities to raise money went down but the need for charities went through the roof – it was the perfect storm.

“The money that is raised here will help people all over Scotland with a wee hand-up, not a hand-out.

Over 1,300 Scottish charities this year will be helped by the Kiltwalk. It makes my heart sing.”