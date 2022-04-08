Kirkintilloch beautician wins international award

Lindsay Chambers was named Global Volume Lash Artist 2022 at the international competition run by Novalash who are based in Houston in the USA.

Lindsay runs Calithea Beauty in the town and was delighted to win the award from the many others who entered.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Unfortunately this year with Covid, etc, we were unable to travel to Houston to receive our awards so everything was done online.

Winner of global lash contest

“The winners were announced recently via Facebook live.

"I’m absolutely delighted, this is an amazing achievement for us at Calithea Beauty.

"We are always striving to to bring our clients the best treatments at the salon and encourage our staff to continue improving and perfecting their skills. Being part of these awards is amazing.

"The announcement was made at 7pm Houston, Texas time which was 1am in the morning for us in the UK. It was a late night of excitement and maybe a tipple or two!”

Back in 2020, Iona Robertson and Lindsay, both of Calithea Beauty in Kirkintilloch, won best UK lash artist.

The competition was run by Novalash UK and open to all lash artists throughout Britain.Iona won best Classic Lash Artist and Lindsay won best London Volume Lash Artist UK wide.