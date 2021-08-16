Kirkintilloch charity CRED receives £64k boost from National Lottery Fund

Councillor Susan Murray (left) Co-founder of CRED

Charity Community Response in East Dunbartonshire (CRED) has received the cash from the National Lottery Community Fund to deliver services for older people and those living with poor physical or mental health, disabilities, financial hardship or social isolation.

Lynne Bateman, Co-founder of CRED is delighted.

She said: “I am so proud of the achievement of all of our volunteers.

"We got together to help in our communities during the lockdown but we have carried on because people continue to need our help.

"This funding means that we can ensure that the service goes on.”

CRED will help with food shops, foodbank deliveries, prescription collection, patient transport, essential gardening and handyman work, a buddying service and lots of bespoke supportive services.

East Dunbartonshire’s elderly population means the need for these services is constant and CRED said it can help relieve the strain on statutory services.

Kirkintilloch Councillor Susan Murray, who is also a Co-founder of CRED added: “We are delighted to have this funding from the Lottery which recognises the importance of CRED’s activities in our communities.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of local people, and through our social media we have also been able to help with a variety of things including furniture for people moving into a settled home after being homeless.

"I am pleased to be part of CRED and to help with this warm-

hearted community response by the people of East Dunbartonshire.”

If you would like to join CRED as a member, volunteer or ask for assistance call 0141 280 9527 or visit their social media page on Facebook @communityresponseinED.

Earlier this year, the charity regulator, OSCR gave the go-ahead for Kirkintilloch based, Community Response East Dunbartonshire, to operate as a fully authorised and registered charity.