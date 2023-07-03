A Kirkintilloch man who launched his own business has praised the support given to him by local social workers.

Andrew Kerr had been keen to find work within the sound industry, a particularly niche area which can be difficult to secure employment in.

Having not much success, the 28-year-old enlisted help from the Local Area Coordinators help team, who offer support and guidance to members of the autistic and learning-disabled communities.

And thanks to their efforts, Andrew has now started his own business which he hopes to grow in the coming year.

He told the Herald: “My experience with the LAC has been nothing but a joy.

“Although they are a small team, they do an exceptional amount of work for so many people like myself. Each and every one of them has been nothing but kind, considerate and supportive.

“My life has benefited a great deal from them and their support has been invaluable. Knowing they’ll continue to support me gives me a great deal of comfort.”

After speaking with a few companies, the LACs encouraged Andrew to build on his knowledge and experience before applying for roles.

The team sourced and supported Andrew along to a training course about sound production, which allowed him to build on his knowledge and skills.

He also began editing podcasts for Carer’s Link on a voluntary basis to gain valuable experience.

As he learned more about the industry, Andrew, decided he wanted to start his own business in this field and was keen to secure a part time job to financially support him to achieve this.

Guided by the LACs, he found employment as an administration assistant and was given in-job support.

Working part time allowed Andrew to start Vorpal Sound Studios, which has become an established and respected business.

Caroline Sinclair from the local health and social care partnership told us: “I am delighted to hear of Andrew’s success, which is testament to his hard work and ambition.