Kirkintilloch: Offers invited to lease new sports complex

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist's impression of the new Kirkintilloch Sports Complex

The Council is captaining a team of partners to create KirkintillochCommunity Sports Complex on a derelict brownfield site to the west of Park Burn, in the Southbank area of the town.

Robertson Construction has been contracted to deliver the new asset, which will offer high-quality sporting facilities – including community access.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkintilloch Community Sports Complex is due for completion this autumn and will include:

A full-size, artificial 3G sports pitch with floodlighting, which can divide into three seven-a-side pitches.Main Stand and VIP Stand spectator seating (total of 302 seats),including integrated viewing facilities for people with disabilities.

Pavilion building, including changing facilities, reception area withsmall café/bar space, kitchen and toilets. Car parking, including spaces for people with disabilities, electric car charging points and bike stands.

The Council is inviting offers to lease the facility (on a full repairingand insuring basis) for an initial 25-year period. The lessee will berequired to provide school and community access. All offers must beaccompanied by a business plan.

Closing date is 22 August. Full terms and conditions at 0141 578 8610/07799 656 843 or email [email protected] You can also visitwww.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/kirkintilloch-community-sports-complex

Councillor Gordan Low, Leader of the Council, said: "I'm pleased to confirm work is progressing to deliver the new Kirkintilloch Community Sports Complex. The Council is now in a position to invite offers to lease the facility on a long-term basis.