Kirkintilloch woman designs cards to fundraise for bereavement charity

Louise Major with one of her Majorly Crafty cards

They are designed to help recipients feel less isolated and may even bring a smile thanks to their unique style and broad Glaswegian wording.

The cards have launched on Louise’s ‘Majorly Crafty’ social media pages in time for Mothering Sunday, with £1.50 from each card being donated to grief counselling charity; Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland.

Mother’s Day can be a tough time for those missing their mums or who have suffered the loss of a child, and it can sometimes be hard to find the right words to say, so Louise decided to put her love of poetry and her design skills to use and create cards that help people to reach out to others.

Louise's cards feature broad Glaswegian wording

The idea developed in to a ‘Thinking of ye’ range that extends to other occasions and would also help raise funds for the bereavement charity.

Louise said: “Sometimes, the worry is if we ‘bring it up’ it might lead to upsetting or challenging emotions.

"The reality is, these people are processing and thinking about their loss every day - supporting them or reaching out to say you're thinking of them isn't going to mean adding to their pain but it can mean breaking down the isolation they might feel, and showing them you're there if they want to chat.

“I loved designing both the thoughtful cards and the others with a bit more of the Glesga slant put on them!

"This range of cards is really special, not just because it could make a difference to the recipient but also, it's going to make a difference to those who really benefit from the vital service that Cruse Scotland provides.

"I’ve had people get in touch saying they love the designs and have had lots of requests for custom poems and cards which is an honour to do.”

Scott Maxwell, of Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland, said: “One in five people struggle to cope with their grief following the death of a loved one and need additional, professional support.

"It’s thanks to people like Louise that we can offer hope when the future seems empty.”