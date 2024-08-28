Kirkintilloch woman's song raises awareness and funds for Deafblind Scotland

Jo-Anne's song 'You Swore' is raising awareness of the experiences of deafblind people and funds for Deafblind Scotland.

A Kirkintilloch woman has written a song to raise awareness and funds for the charity Deafblind Scotland.

Jo-Anne wrote her song about deafblindness after meeting many Deafblind Scotland members.

She said: “I wrote the song after meeting many deafblind people, learning about them and their stories, and how they feel about themselves; how people often don’t speak to them and ignore them, and how they are sometimes excluded from that social aspect of life.

“This song hopes to bring these stories to life.”

Jo-Anne's song tells the story of a young girl who tries to convince her long-term loved-one that in spite of her declining hearing and vision, her heart, her soul and her passion for life are all still there, and together there’s nothing they can’t achieve.

As well as highlighting the experiences and feelings of deafblind people, the song aims to raise awareness that deafblind people, with some support, can still participate socially and do have meaningful, caring personal relationships.

There are estimated to be over 30,000 people who live with deafblindness in Scotland.

Deafblind Scotland is a national charity, locally based in Kirkintilloch, who work to advocate for, support and amplify the voices of the deafblind community.

By downloading Jo-Anne’s song, titled You Swore – which is available on all streaming platforms by following the link https://ditto.fm/you-swore – you can support Deafblind Scotland’s work.