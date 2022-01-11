Kirsten calls for an immediate ban on imports of hunting trophies

British trophy hunters kill some of the world’s most threatened animals including lions Pic: Kevin Pluck - This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license.

New figures reveal that – despite Covid - British trophy hunters still killed some of the world’s most threatened animals in 2020, including lions, elephants, hippos, giraffes, leopards, bears, and zebras.

Other animals shot recently by British hunters include polar bears, rhinos, wolves and wild cats.

Data from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES ) shows that British hunters shoot on average 200 endangered animals a year.

The 2019 Queen’s Speech contained a commitment to bring forward proposals to ban the import of hunting trophies.

A consultation that ended in February 2020 attracted over 44,000 responses, with 37,058 (84 per cent) supporting a ban on all hunting trophies entering or leaving the UK.

The government has published proposals for a ban, but no date has been set for the necessary legislation.

Ms Oswald said: “It’s time to bring this barbaric import of hunting trophies an end and in response to the UK Government’s own consultation over 80 per cent of those who replied backed a total ban.

“The government should bring their proposals forward as quickly as possible. The longer they delay, the more animals are killed for so-called sport, selfies, and sick souvenirs.”

Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, added: “It has been two years since the ban was promised in the 2019 Queen’s Speech. Another 300 animals at risk of extinction have been killed by British trophy hunters since then.