The project was started up by Dollar-based grandmother Eilidh Dow and word of the project has now spread as far away as the United States after her daughter Mhairi set up a Facebook page.

Eilidh said: “I’ve got little tabs on them which say ‘knitted with love for you’ so they know it was specially done for them.”

The Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scotland is collecting the bears to be distributed to kids in the country as a bit of comfort and a welcome to their new home.

Double knitting wool in three colours and size ten needles are all that is required to knit the little toys.