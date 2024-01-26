Lanark couple will celebrate their wedding anniversary with a 10K!
To fit in with Izzy’s American diner theme, her folks Julie and Andrew rustled up burgers and hot dogs for the Marchers setting off near their home in Cleghorn Road.
Asking for donations for Kit for Kids and Clydesdale Foodbank, they raised an incredible £1000.
Julie and their son Mark (16), who is in fifth year at Lanark Grammar, also took on the Glasgow 10K last October, raising a further £1000 for Chris’s House in Wishaw.
Julie, who works as a civil servant, was delighted when her employer donated £300 to boost the total for a cause close to her heart, having lost a friend to suicide.
In December, Julie and Mark received an early bird entry for the 10K and decided to sign up again – this time enlisting Andrew for the event on October 6, when the couple will also celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary.
I won't repeat what Julie said when Andrew proposed dressing up as ball and chain!
Twelve-year-old Izzy is a bit too young to take part but she will be at the finish line.
The family hope to raise as much as they can for Kit for Kids, Clydesdale Foodbank and Chris’s House.
Andrew, however, admits he might have to get into training for the event.
He said: “I’m not a runner by any stretch of the imagination and I’ll have to play catch up with Julie and Mark because they’ve already done it.
“There’s a wee bit of family competition going – I need to get my training shoes on!
“The fact the 10K is also our 23rd wedding anniversary was a sign we had to do it.”
In a bid to raise even more funds, the Youngs are also planning to set up stall once again on Marches night.
Andrew added: “We just did it as a bit of fun last year in the hope of making some money for charity and to celebrate Izzy’s role as chief lady in waiting in the Lanimers.
“It went well beyond our expectations, raising £1000 for Kit for Kids and Clydesdale Foodbank. Given it went down so well last year, we’ve decided to do it again for our charities this year.”
The Youngs are busy setting up a fundraising page; in the meantime, anyone who would like to support them can get in touch via www.facebook.com/andrewyoung10k.