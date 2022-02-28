Lanark Fire Station is recycling champion

Crowned champions once again, Lanark Fire Station crews paid tribute to the local community.

It is the second time the station has won the coveted Rag Trophy, the last time being in 2017 – the first year of the competition.

With the generous support of the local community, the Lanark station collected an incredible 1.8 tonnes of unwanted clothing in its on-site clothing bank. That meant it ranked 13th in the UK and took the top spot in Scotland.

While delighted at scooping the trophy again, the five local crews who man the station are keen local people get the credit.

Amber Watch Commander Craig Hollywood said: “We couldn’t have secured this win without the support of the local community, who have always been very generous.

“We see cars popping in every day to drop off clothing and shoes in the recycling bin.

"While every member of the crew raises awareness of the recycling point at home visits and talks, we couldn’t have won the trophy again had local people not continued to generously donate to the cause.

"We’d like to thank everyone in the community for their support – this win is for them.”

As a thank you to the community, the food hamper the station wins as part of the award will be donated to a local foodbank.

The Fire Fighters Charity raised a record-breaking national total of £84,927 in the past year, thanks to 380 tonnes of clothes being dropped off at the charity’s clothing banks outside 928 fire stations across the UK.

This nationwide effort not only helped to divert a huge amount of unwanted clothing away from landfill, but it will also help the charity continue to support thousands of fire and rescue service personnel with their health and well-being needs, when they need it most.

Kevin Biles, the charity’s sales manager, said: “On behalf of everyone at The Fire Fighters Charity, I want to say a huge thank you to all those who took part in our Bag it and Bank it Recycling Championship this year.

"You’ve not only helped us recycle a huge amount of unwanted clothing, but you’ve also helped us soar past our target of £80,000.

“Seeing the efforts that individual stations have gone to this year to make our recycling drive such a success has been incredible – the result says it all. If it wasn’t for these generous donations, we simply wouldn’t be where we are today.

"Clothes recycling is such an important revenue stream for the charity and these funds will go a huge way in helping us to continue to support thousands of fire and rescue service personnel every year.”

Chatteris Fire Station in Cambridgeshire took first place in the championship overall – having collected an incredible 4.7 tonnes with an income of £1,040.

Lanark weighed in 13th across the UK and first in Scotland, having collected 1.8 tonnes of clothing and generating an income of £392.

To find out more about recycling your clothing, visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/recycling.