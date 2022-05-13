Lanark Grammar pupil CLiC's with judges

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To launch CLiC, the team ran a competition for budding artists to submit a logo which represents the Clydesdale in Conversation approach and ethos. Rhianne Black (15), a fourth year pupil at Lanark Grammar, was the lucky winner.

CLiC is aimed at adults living in Clydesdale and works with partners to link opportunities within the community and encourage local people to access early support, join in activity and connect with others. It also allows Health and Social Care staff to have regular conversations with those who come along, and come up with strength based solutions together.

NHS Lanarkshire initially developed a conversation café and was then supported by Healthy Valleys and its Place to Be Programme to continue the initiative.

Jane Kelly, health improvement team leader, said: “The CLiC approach is based on having good conversations with local people about what matters to them, and we wanted to reflect this in our branding, which Rhianne absolutely achieved.

“Rhianne put together an amazing submission. We then worked with South Lanarkshire Council graphics colleagues and Rhianne to develop her vision.