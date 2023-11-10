Lanark Patients’ Action Group hosts Woodstock meeting next week
The group launched an online survey last month to guage local opinion on Woodstock Medical Centre.
As the only surgery in Lanark, it serves some 13,000 patients but has been beset with problems – before, during and after the pandemic.
In May last year, we reported that patients were still struggling to make appointments – almost 11 months after NHS Lanarkshire admitted there were challenges to overcome.
With little improvement noticed, Lanark Patients’ Action Group was founded three months ago by Dawn Martin and has quickly picked up momentum in the community, with many joining the Facebook group.
Its aim is to drive change and improve services for patients in Lanark who can’t choose which GP surgery they attend, as there is only one.
With feedback being collected through the online survey, the action group has now organised a public meeting to ensure everyone has a chance to have their say.
Dawn explained: “I launched the group as I was gobsmacked by the issues I was facing trying to get through on the telephone for my elderly parents.
“We've had a huge amount of support online, with lots of comments on Facebook and via the online survey.
“However, we’re keen to ensure everyone in the community has a chance to share their feedback, positive and negative, which is why we've organised the meeting.”
Members of the public are being invited to have their say by attending the event, which will be staged in St Nicholas Church Hall on Friday, November 17, at 7pm. A number of patients will be sharing their own experiences on the night and those attending who have not yet filled out the survey will be able to do so – with paper copies available at the meeting.
Dawn added: “We're aware that not everyone uses social media. Our aim is to be a collective voice for the community – patients of all ages who use the surgery.
“We hope to achieve that by hosting the public meeting and working out what their main priorities are.”
For those who are unable to attend, the survey can still be filled out online at linktr.ee/LanarkPatientsActionGroup.