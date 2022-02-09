Lanark photographer's latest commission

The Lanark photographer's brief, beautifully executed, was to capture ethnic minority Open University students in their home working environments.

For Lanark-based Inzajeano Latif, that can mean exhibiting in galleries one day to being called out on assignment for the Press Association the next.

It’s clearly a challenge the 40-year-old, who has lived in Clydesdale for the last three years with his wife Katja and their daughters Sofiya (7) and Olivia (2), relishes though.

His latest assignment probably clocked up more miles than most, though, seeing him travel more than 1000 miles round the UK to fulfil the Open University’s brief for a new photography portrait series.

More used to being on the other side of the camera, Inzajeano Latif was captured here by his wife Katja.

Developed by the OU, the series aims to raise awareness of the opportunities studying with the organisation presents potential students of Black and South-Asian minority groups.

It also aims to address the lack of students from BAME communities currently offered on stock-image services, representing them in authentic distant learning settings.

Just under five per cent of new entrants with OU in Scotland identify as BAME. It is hoped Inzajeano’s images, alongside wider strategic changes at the university on an institutional level, will help encourage greater enrolment from minority ethnic students.

It was also an interesting project for Inzajeano to take on, albeit it involved a lot of travel.

He explained: “I clocked up about 1000 miles as the brief was to take a series of images of ethnic minority students who had studied with the OU in their home study environment.

"The only local one was in Falkirk, which wasn’t too far to travel, but the other students lived in Essex, Wales and Birmingham so there was a fair distance involved!

"I found it really inspiring to talk to the students and find out what they were willing to overcome to fulfil their dreams and ambitions. You often find it’s people who’ve got the least who are willing to make the most sacrifice and that was the case for all of the participants.

"Working from home, undertaking online learning, takes a lot of discipline to see the course through. I got a sense that each of the students who participated were truly focused on their end goal.”

Inzajeano spent the best part of November and December organising the photo shoots, which took place in each of the students’ homes.

Originally from London, his heritage is Pakistani so the assignment was particularly close to his heart.

"I consider myself as a British Pakistani, although I’m now leaning more towards being Scottish Pakistani,” he said.

"The Open University is working hard to attain a healthy level of diversity and inclusion.

"My own photography is usually focused on people and communities that are often overlooked in society – from older people to those in ethnic minorities.

"The class system in the UK also has a huge impact on so many families and that really interests me too; people who are all too often on the fringes of society.

"I was inspired by what the Open University is trying to achieve with these images and I hope it encourages other organisations, across the UK, to consider the stock images they currently use.

"I hope the images will have a big impact as there is scope for a much bigger project here, a far wider body of work. These images are a fantastic start but so much more could be done.

“I see this as a really powerful opportunity to go even further visually and not just in terms of race, but looking at other issues such as ageism and disability too. It’s a chance for organisations around the UK to really up their game.”

In addition to Inzajeano’s images, the Open University has partnered with Alamy to encourage photographers to submit images that reflect life from the perspective of Black and South Asian students in the UK.

Those images will form an ever-growing legacy collection, which will be available via Alamy for other organisations to use in their marketing materials, as an ongoing commitment to diversity in stock images.

As for Inzajeano, his next project aims to inspire a new generation of photographers. His enthusiasm is infectious and he clearly loves what he does, so I’ve little doubt it will be a success.

He said: “I’m going to be doing some videos on my own YouTube channel, I Will Teach You Photography.

"I’ll be covering topics that are not often taught in university – from how to send an email to an editor to what you need to think about when you’re offered a campaign.

"It’ll be helpful for fellow photographers, as well as students who won’t have to find out about them on the job … like I did!”

There could be few better people for students to learn from as Inzajeano is clearly very well respected.

He achieved his BA and MA in Photography at Middlesex University in London and has worked as a freelance ever since.

His work has been featured in galleries around the world and he has been a finalist in the national portrait awards and the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize.

As well as the Gazzy, Inzajeano’s work has been featured in the British Journal of Photography and Time magazine.

However, he’s more than happy with his new base.

He added: “When we first moved to Scotland, we stayed in Glasgow but we wanted to bring our children up in a town and are now delighted to call Lanark home.”