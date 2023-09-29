A group of grannies and young mums were so concerned about the poor state of children’s play equipment in Lanark parks that they decided to do something about it.

Fourteen years ago, they formed the Lanark Playparks Action Group (LPAG), opened a bank account and set about fundraising.

The founder members of the group, Isobel Watson (Chairman), Allison McAlpine (Vice Chairman), Lynne Steer (Secretary), Joan MacMillan (Treasurer), Jennifer Angus, Sylvia Russell and Lisa Bell met regularly and came up with lots of fundraising ideas.

Over the years they had a lot of fun raising £195,000 which allowed them to work with South Lanarkshire Council to place new play equipment at Lanark Loch, Kildare and Vaccee’s Park on Cleghorn Road.

The group has now disbanded after 14 years of hard work.

With a donation from the Colin McRae Vision Trust, they were also able to create the cycle trail in the woods at Lanark Racecourse.

However, as their children and grandchildren have now grown up, the group has decided that it is time for them to wind up.

Spokeswoman Sylvia Russell said: “We created the group in 2009 in order to do something positive about the deplorable state of play parks in Lanark at the time.

“As most of our children and grandchildren have now grown up, we feel it is time for the group to stand down and let others pick up the baton. We’d encourage other young mums and grans to continue our good work.”

Joan MacMillan presents a cheque for £13,521 to Sylvia Russell.

Members decided that the remaining funds in their bank account should be given to Lanark Community Development Trust (LCDT) to put towards a cycle pump track for youngsters in the town.

The group met for a final time on September 18 when the treasurer, Joan MacMillan, presented a cheque for £13,521 to Sylvia, LCDT chairwoman.

LCDT is now working with South Lanarkshire Council and the recently formed Pump Track Committee to carry out a feasibility study into the best place to site the pump track.