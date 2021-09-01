Lanark project needs a manager with vision

The project manager will help drive the Vision for Lanark.

With a one year remit, the successful applicant will take forward the Vision initiative which was launched last year.

In the autumn of 2020, Lanark Community Development Trust, Discover Lanark BID company, New Lanark Trust and the Scottish Wildlife Trust at the Falls of Clyde launched a consultation on how to improve the town and surroundings.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their aim was to better promote the unique heritage of our area to better benefit the local community.

The response from the public was extensive and enthusiastic, which encouraged the partners to develop their ideas further.

A key issue has been how to build the capacity within these voluntary organisations, especially during the pandemic, to prepare and deliver an ambitious plan.

Since the consultation, the groups have formalised their partnership with the support of South Lanarkshire Council.

It is currently finalising a further stage in the consultation process with a strategic plan which will be published for comments later this year.

It has also explored the potential for funding from major government programmes and has concluded that the more complex planning and project management involved requires skilled support.

As such, the partnership has now obtained funding support from the Scottish Government and Border Biscuits Community Support to appoint a part time project manager for 12 months.

A spokesperson for the partnership, which is led by Lanark Community Development Trust, said: “We have been concerned that the community has heard little since it responded to last year’s consultation with so much enthusiasm and so many good ideas.

“We will publish the results with our strategic plan and aim to maintain this essential dialogue with the community with the benefit of this key appointment.”

The successful candidate for the one year, part-time role must have extensive community regeneration and management experience.

Applications should be submitted no later than close of business on Monday, September 6. Interviews are likely to be held in Lanark later that week.