Lanark pupil's milk bottle design is a hit with judges

Gemma MacMillan was delighted that her Cows of Covington's label won the contest.

A P6 pupil at Robert Owen Memorial Primary School in Lanark, she produced the winning design out of 31 schools taking part in RHET Clyde’s Design a Milk Bottle Competition.

The competition with local schools was supported by RHET volunteers, the Baillies of Hillhead Of Covington Farm near Biggar.

Classes had to produce a design for a new glass milk bottle label coming out of the family’s vending machines, located at the farm and in Brownlies of Biggar.

As part of Gemma's prize, her class enjoyed a visit to the farm and The Milk Hut.

Gemma’s design came out top with Mia from Biggar Primary School taking the runner up slot, winning a basket of assorted milk products from the farm.

The competition was judged by the Baillies and Gemma’s winning label is now in production. She also won a farm visit for her class.

Class teacher Rachel Murphy said: “I am so impressed with Gemma’s winning design and it was wonderful to be able to visit the farm. We had an amazing day!”

During their visit, pupils saw how the milk was produced, pasteurised and then went on sale at The Milk Hut nearby, which supplies milk, shakes, cakes and coffees.

Farm visit was much enjoyed by the P6 pupils from Robert Owen in Lanark.

Farmer William Baillie said: “It was great to have so many inventive and talented entries from the P6 school children. We liked seeing the winner in print.”

Each month The Milk Hut donates money to a chosen children’s charity and this month all proceeds will be donated to the school’s charity.

It was the first job for RHET Clyde’s new Young Farmers Ambassador, Joanne Hall, who, as an experienced artist, pulled the competition together.

William and Jennifer Baillie are members of the RHET Clyde volunteer farm hosts and take visits to the farm from schools. Should your P2 and upwards class be interested in organising a farm visit, or if you are a farmer keen to host a visit, email [email protected]

Gemma MacMillan enjoyed meeting the newborn calves on the farm.

For information on resources offered free to schools in Scotland visit www.rhet.org.uk.

Pupils thoroughly enjoyed meeting the farm's dairy calves during their visit.

Competition runner up Mia from Biggar PS with her milk label design.