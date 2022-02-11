Lanark student is up for ALBAS award

Charlotte Martin from Lanark is now in the running for an ALBAS award.

Charlotte Martin has been short-listed for Lantra Scotland’s Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills (the ALBAS).

The winners will be announced at a prestigious gala dinner and award ceremony on Thursday, March 3, at the Dunblane Hydro.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte (49) completed her HND in Countryside Management at SRUC Oatridge.

She said: “After leaving my career as a shepherd and farm hand due to injury, I applied for a countryside management course at SRUC Oatridge.

"That was just the start of a great relationship with the lecturers who have encouraged and supported me to find my feet in conservation while maintaining my interest in farming.”

Lantra Scotland is the sector skills council for land-based, aquaculture and environmental conservation industries. The ALBAS play a vital role in promoting rural careers, celebrating the achievements of learners, and highlighting the importance to employers of investing in skills.

Hosting the ALBAS will be farmer and stand-up comedian Jim Smith.

Industry categories at the awards cover agriculture, aquaculture, equine, environmental conservation, game and wildlife, horticulture, land-based engineering and trees and timber.

This year’s finalists were chosen by a judging panel made up of influential figures from across the land-based and aquaculture sector, chaired by Keith Paterson of Forestry and Land Scotland.

Liz Barron-Majerik, Lantra Scotland director, said: “It is a privilege to be able to name the finalists for our 2022 ALBAS, especially in this, their 20th year.

“In that time, there have been over 1000 nominees and 300 finalists.

“The ALBAS have become well-known for highlighting the achievements of new entrants and career changers in our sector, as well as promoting skills development and effective partnership working.

“As well as congratulating the finalists, I’d also like to say well done to everyone who was nominated.”