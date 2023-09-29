Lanark volunteer recognised with award for Outstanding Commitment to Cadets

A Lanark Cadet Force adult volunteer has been named runner-up in this year’s Cadet Adult Recognition Awards (CARAs).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sergeant Breige Jamison of 5 Platoon Scots Guard Lanark received the prestigious award from the young people they work with for their contribution to the Cadet Forces.

For the past four years, the CARAs have sought to acknowledge the dedication and selflessness of the Cadet Force Adult Volunteers (CFAVs) who give their time and talents to help young people aged 12-18 develop new skills, prepare for adult life and make friendships that can last a lifetime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breige received the runner-up CARA for Glasgow and Lanarkshire Army Cadet Force.

Sergeant Breige Jamieson with her award.

Commenting on her win, she said: “When I found out that I had won a CARA, I was initially shocked and speechless, but completely delighted and overwhelmed at the fact that the Cadets nominated me for it.”

All nominations for the CARAs are submitted by Cadet members of the Army Cadet Force, Sea Cadet Corps and Air Training Corps.

Now in its fourth year, the CARAs 2023 received a record number of nominations, highlighting the immense admiration the Cadets have for their adult instructors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aggreko, a global energy solutions company, sponsored Breige’s award.

Jemma Shelbourne, Human Resources Business Partner at Aggreko, said: ‘We are delighted to sponsor the Glasgow and Lanarkshire ACF CARA award which recognises the dedication and commitment the Cadet Force Adult Volunteers make to ensure young people have the best Cadet Experience.

"Well done to all the nominees.”

Kate Johnston, Lowland RFCA Head of Communications added: ‘Focused on developing and prospering the next generation, CFAVs work tirelessly to deliver fun and helpful training for Cadets.

"Year after year, these volunteers selflessly support and engage these young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whilst the CFAVs provide fun, challenge and adventure, they also help the Cadets to bolster their CVs and to prepare them for life after Cadets and school.