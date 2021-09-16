Lanarkians invited to have their say

The Trust hopes Lanarkians will share their views on the town in the next four weeks.

The Trust wants to find out what local people want to see happening in the town.

It will also serve to re-establish people’s relationship with the Trust post lockdown and take stock of their views and opinions on the work of the Trust and what its priorities should be.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being asked to give their views and suggestions on services, activities and projects that could make a positive difference.

Like many organisations, the Trust has had to adapt to a fast-changing world and it is hoped that, with strong public engagement, the Trust can use the input to formulate a robust strategy for the future and achieve a greater impact.

The Trust is a community-led charity, run by local people for local people, with the aim of making Lanark a better place to live, work and visit. Established in 2009, it has delivered on a number of projects but is keen to do more.

Sylvia Russell, chairwoman of the Trust, said: “We hope as many people as possible will respond to this consultation and give us their views on how we can make our town a better place for all age groups.

"We would particularly like to encourage young people to take part as their opinions really matter to us. This is the town’s opportunity to help steer the work of the Trust.”

The Trust is being assisted in this work by Community Enterprise Ltd, a national third sector supporter.

An online survey was launched on Monday; it will be open for four weeks and has been advertised through the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LanarkCDT.

The results will be analysed and made available publicly online and in person at a discussion event on November 4. In addition, the Trust is inviting local groups and organisations to come forward to speak to them about future plans.

To get involved or give your views, contact David Dalgleish on 01555 728 329, email [email protected] or visit www.twitter.com/LanarkTrust.

You can also access the survey via www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LanarkCDT2021.