Alzheimer Scotland is helping with Lanark's bid to become a dementia-friendly town.

Discover Lanark Business Improvement District and Alzheimer Scotland have joined forces to pursue this exciting initiative.

The first step will be the delivery of a series of free Dementia Friends sessions on Tuesday, May 10, in the Tolbooth. The hour-long sessions will be available to all businesses, community and third sector organisations in the town.

Anyone interested in booking a space is invited to contact Antonia Pompa, Discover Lanark Manager, at [email protected]

The aim is to find ways to support people with dementia, as well as their families and carers, to be included and remain a part of their local community for as long as possible.

Raising awareness and providing advice to local businesses and organisations at the Dementia Friends sessions is a first step.

The hope is that businesses will be able to consider and introduce small changes to their premises and working practices which will benefit people living with dementia and enable them to continue using their local shops and services for longer.

Participants will have the opportunity to register as an official Dementia Friend and receive a Dementia Friends Scotland badge.

Antonia Pompa, Discover Lanark manager, said: “The hope is that we will get a number of Dementia Friends on board and that they can then offer additional support, whether that is guiding someone to the bus stop who may be feeling a bit disorientated or giving someone more time whilst waiting in a local shop or supermarket.”

Aileen Turnbull, stakeholder engagement leader at Alzheimer Scotland, said: “Alzheimer Scotland is delighted to be working with Discover Lanark Business Improvement District to help make Lanark a Dementia Friendly town.

“It is vital for people living with dementia to be able to go about their daily tasks for as long as possible and with the understanding and support of the local community, they can live better for longer.”