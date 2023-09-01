St Nicholas Parish Church in Lanark is lighting up blue from September 11 to 17 in honour of Leukodystrophy Awareness Month.

Blue is the official leukodystrophy awareness colour and currently 19 buildings are lighting up all over the UK next month.

The Lanark church got on board following an approach by a local man who suffers from the condition, Michael Watson.

The 33-year-old graduated from the University of Glasgow in 2014 with honours in Virology and he thought all was well. However, his walking, balance and vision became affected in 2015.

At Hairmyres Hospital the ophthalmologist detected that his optic nerves were pale, and this was the reason for Michael’s sudden vision loss. An MRI scan detected lesions in the brain. A neurologist was immediately consulted and a diagnosis of cALD (cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy) was the result.

Michael said: “All this devastating news happened in May 2015 and would change my life. I have a mistake in my genes and do not produce a protein to degrade very long chain fatty acids. The result is nerve damage.

“Over the last eight years there has been a gradual degeneration of peripheral nerves spreading to my spine and centre of my body – AMN (adrenomyloneuropathy). I am now wheelchair bound.”

Michael lives at home in Lanark with his parents and is supported daily by a wonderful local charity, Key Community Supports, especially Steven F, Dan, Ross, Seumas and Steven J.

However, it is for the charity Alex TLC – The Leukodystrophy Charity, which Michael is hoping to raise awareness of next month.

He said: “If it were not for Alex TLC I would not be aware of others affected by leukodystrophies. This charity offers support to those affected vi a its website.

“We receive monthly up-dates on research and Alex TLC holds a conference every 18 months to bring clinical experts and beneficiaries together to share experiences.

“Lanarkians have already sent in excess of £5,500 from two fundraisers by The Mazdas in support of Alex TLC’s ventures. This all takes a constant supply of money, and the charity’s efforts need to be supported to keep them Lit Up Blue – and not in the red.”