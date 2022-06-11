Lanark's Wonder Woman meets Mel Gibson

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Braveheart star Mel Gibson was delighted to meet Lanark's own Wonder Woman Jane Crawford.

Jane Crawford recently attended an evening with the star at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel.

And, thanks to his management team, the star signed the shield from the Braveheart collection statue Jane raised funds to build for her charity Wallace’s Weans, which she founded in 2008.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been her dream since to take the statue to Hampden for a Scotland match and she hopes, with Mel’s backing, that is now a step closer.

The Braveheart star was happy to sign the statue's shield.

Having taken some time out to attend college in 2012 to 2014 and setting up her own photography business in the town, Images of Wonder, Jane is now turning her attention back to the charity, rebranding it Scota’s Weans.

She said: “I was delighted to finally meet Mel, after it was postponed in 2019 due to filming and then 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“It was incredible being able to share with him the town’s links with Wallace and the story about my charity collection box, which the Tartan Army helped pay for.

“I’m now really hopeful of finally getting the statue to Hampden for a Scotland match – I’ve made some really good connections with the venue, the SFA and the Tartan Army magazine.

“The ultimate aim is to stage a charity concert for the benefit of vulnerable children in Scotland. Following the pandemic, there’s more need to help them than ever.”

Jane is well-known to readers, having taken an active role in the town’s 700th anniversary of Wallace’s death – when 1000 people marched to London and back with a coffin.

In 2011, along with Margo and Tom Yates, she also attended Tartan Day in New York. Having won a radio contest for a day in the recording studio, Jane linked up with Mike Ogletree in New York for a charity recording of Don’t You Forget About Me and Promised You A Miracle. The charity CD also contained a recording by her family, entitled Scotland Forever.

She’s made a lot of connections with music stars in the last few years and believes that the charity concert could soon become a reality.

Jane added: “I’m approaching Tom Hunter, Tom Farmer and Ian Wood in the hope that they can help.”