Lanarkshire SSPCA is looking for a forever home for Edam and Stilton
and live on Freeview channel 276
The charity has been caring for this bonded duo at its Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre for almost 200 days but has had very little interest.
Centre manager Gillian Boyle said: “These boys are very friendly bunnies and are ready to find their new family.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“They are a bonded pair who will require plenty of enrichment and space to explore. Their favourite thing to do is play with cardboard boxes!
“Edam and Stilton are looking to be indoor rabbits, but in time could potentially be outdoor – best suited to a home with older children and an owner who has some experience with rabbits.”
Edam and Stilton are both neutered. To find out more, visit www.scottishspca.org/rehome-a-pet/14224-edam-and-stilton.