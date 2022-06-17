Lanimer Queen-elect Caitlin Stewart arrives for the crowning ceremony.

Lanimer Day Crowning Ceremony pictures (1)

Lanimer Day was bigger and better than ever, with the largest court ever to take the stage.

By Julie Currie
Friday, 17th June 2022, 12:18 pm

Photographer Scott Louden was on hand to capture the action for the Gazette.

In this, the first of three picture articles featuring the crowning ceremony, we take a close-up look at the ceremony.

For those who couldn’t be close to home, or proud parents keen to see their children on stage, we hope you enjoy it!

Page Harvey Brown with Caitlin.

Page Harvey Brown with Caitlin.

Photo: Scott Louden

Pages Harvey Brown and Theo Beattie with Queen elect Caitlin Stewart.

Pages Harvey Brown and Theo Beattie with Queen elect Caitlin Stewart.

Photo: Scott Louden

It wouldn't be Lanimer Day without the Lord Cornets!

It wouldn't be Lanimer Day without the Lord Cornets!

Photo: Scott Louden

The stage was set for the first proper Lanimer Day since 2019.

The stage was set for the first proper Lanimer Day since 2019.

Photo: Scott Louden

