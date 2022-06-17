Lanimer Day Crowning Ceremony pictures (1)

Photographer Scott Louden was on hand to capture the action for the Gazette.

In this, the first of three picture articles featuring the crowning ceremony, we take a close-up look at the ceremony.

For those who couldn’t be close to home, or proud parents keen to see their children on stage, we hope you enjoy it!

1. SFCGnews-15-06-22-Lanimer Day Crowning 2022 (2)-SCO.jpg Page Harvey Brown with Caitlin. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-15-06-22-Lanimer Day Crowning 2022 (3)-SCO.jpg Pages Harvey Brown and Theo Beattie with Queen elect Caitlin Stewart. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-15-06-22-Lanimer Day Crowning 2022 (4)-SCO.jpg It wouldn't be Lanimer Day without the Lord Cornets! Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-15-06-22-Lanimer Day Crowning 2022 (5)-SCO.jpg The stage was set for the first proper Lanimer Day since 2019. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales