The Yeoman prepare to take the limelight.

Lanimer Day Crowning Ceremony pictures (2)

The scale of Lanimer Day is difficult to sum up to anyone who has not attended in person.

By Julie Currie
Friday, 17th June 2022, 12:24 pm

However, the fact I’ve had to split the crowning ceremony pictures into three parts should give you some idea of the size of the production!

Photographer Scott Louden was on hand to capture the action for the Gazette.

For those who couldn’t be close to home, or proud parents keen to see their children on stage, we hope you enjoy it!

1. Lanimer Crowning 33

The Yeoman on their way to join the rest of the royal court.

Photo: Scott Louden

2. Lanimer Crowning 34

The Lanimer Champion Lewis K J Hannah.

Photo: Scott Louden

3. Lanimer Crowning 35

Stage is set for the queen.

Photo: Scott Louden

4. Lanark Crowning 36

Queen elect Caitlin Stewart receives a helping hand from First Lord Jamie Dickie.

Photo: Scott Louden

