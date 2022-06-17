Lanimer Day Crowning Ceremony pictures (3)

We caught up with her on Sunday as she enjoyed some much-needed rest and recreation time at her home in the Glebe.

The night before, she’d taken the floor at the agricultural centre with Lord Cornet Derek McGuinness for the first dance at the Lanimer Ball – captured beautifully by the committee for a Facebook live video.

It was one of very many highlights in an action-packed week for the P7 Lanark Primary School pupil, another one, of course, being on Thursday when she was crowned Queen by Lanimer stalwart Karen Brown.

Caitlin said: “I really enjoyed the crowning ceremony and the beating the retreat afterwards too with all the pipe bands. Another highlight was visiting Stanmore with the police horses.

“The ball was also amazing last night; I’m feeling quite tired today but it’s been a very exciting week.”

That excitement was shared with her mum Ashley, her partner Kenny and Caitlin’s wee sister Taylor (8) who have been incredibly busy too – but it’s all been worth it.

Ashley said: “Kenny worked really hard on getting those waltzers spinning but everyone loved them. We’ve had so many visitors and people out playing hook a duck and having a shot on the coconut shy.

“We’ve been busy every day – Caitlin has had a lot of different duties and was invited to a lot of parties too. It’s been a packed week with so much crammed in but we’ve met so many lovely people, who also made sure that Taylor felt included. It’s been really exciting but we’re definitely taking it easy today!”

It’s difficult for Ashley to pick out one highlight from so many special memories that have been made.

She added: “We’re super proud of Caitlin; she did an incredible job. I honestly couldn’t pick out one highlight – the whole week has been amazing.

“I have to admit, though, I was reaching for the hankies when she was piped out of the house on Thursday.”

