Lanimer Day is back - and it's bigger than ever!

The 2022 Lanimer Court will be the biggest ever, thanks to 12 youngsters who missed out on the annual event during the pandemic joining the celebrations tomorrow (Thursday).

Gordon Gray, Lanimer Committee publicity convener, said: “We asked the children who missed out last year and are now at the Grammar if they wanted to take part. We then put all their names in a hat and drew out 12 names.

“The town looks incredible because there are so many decorated houses as a result – every area has a youngster who’s taking part. So the usual tradition of touring all the houses on Wednesday might result in some traffic jams!”

Excitement in the town is now at fever pitch for the first proper staging of Lanimer Day since 2019.

The procession will kick off from St Leonard Street at 10am tomorrow (Thursday) with around 700 people taking part from schools and local organisations. The parade will wend its way down the High Street, up Wellgate, Hyndford Road and Bannatyne Street before making its way back to the High Street and the Cross for the crowning ceremony.

Youngsters in the Court will start taking their places at 11.40am, ahead of Lanimer Queen elect Caitlin Stewart being crowned by Karen Brown around noon.

The usual funfair and stalls will be held at Castlebank Park from noon to 4pm, with Beating the Retreat at the Cross at 5pm.

Gordon added: “It’s really great to finally be back. Happy Lanimers!”

From 1.30pm to 4pm on Friday, the Lowland Games will be held in Castlebank Park.

Also on Friday, the Lanimer Queen’s reception will be held in the Memorial Hall at 7pm. A number of tickets were still available at time of writing.