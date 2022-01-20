Lanimer queen-elect looks forward to crowning moment

Lanimer queen-elect Caitlin Stewart (centre) with (l-r) lady-in-waiting Macy Brownlie, chief maids Millie Bruce and Olivia Jack and lady in waiting Charlotte Harding.

And the lucky P7 pupil picked from the hat was Caitlin Stewart, who couldn’t believe it when her name was called out.

She said: “The selection was made in the playground. I was speechless when my name was called out but delighted.

"I’m really excited but a wee bit nervous too because it’s a big day.”

Caitlin’s first job was to select her chief maids – her closest friends at Lanark Primary, Millie Bruce and Olivia Jack. She was over the moon when her friends Macy Brownlie and Charlotte Harding were also selected as ladies-in-waiting.

Among the first to hear the news was Caitlin’s mum Ashley, who received an unexpected call at work – as a school support assistant. She too was initially lost for words.

Ashley said: “I didn’t realise I was on loud speaker! Karen from the Lanimer Committee introduced herself and the next voice I heard was Caitlin’s. She’s usually quiet and reserved but she was ecstatic!

"I was quite stunned; I knew she’d put her name forward for it but I hadn't prepared myself for her being selected. I was shocked but so happy for her, and all the children who were chosen.”

Ashley had to wait until later in the afternoon to properly congratulate her daughter, when she collected Caitlin and her sister Taylor (8), a P4 pupil, from the school.

This weekend has been a busy one for the girls, finding out all that the role involves from the Lanimer Committee. Everyone has also been keen to congratulate this year’s queen-elect.

Ashley said: “It’s been a whirlwind since the announcement was made but everyone has been so supportive and kind.

"We’ve met several members of the committee, who were able to tell us a bit more about what it all entails.

"I took part in Lanimers while at school in Douglas, and the girls and I have been in the procession with the nursery and school but we’ve not been in the court before – I didn’t realise all that was involved!”

Ashley’s parents and partner Kenny have already offered to lend a hand, as have wider family, friends and neighbours in the Glebe.

Now the Stewarts are focusing on getting ready for the big day.

Ashley said: “We’ve got all the girly things to organise, like hair and make-up, as well as Caitlin's dress to choose. Thanks to the pandemic, I’ve not worn a dress for a long time either but my outfit will be well down the to-do list!

“I think we’re going to be quite busy for the next few months but so many people have already offered to help – we can’t thank everyone enough.”

As for Caitlin, who enjoys swimming and dancing in her spare time, Thursday, June 9, can’t come quickly enough.