Law Primary pupil Ruby Adam's Christmas card is a winner with MP
Law Primary pupil Ruby Adam’s entry was selected out of more than 600 from across the constituency to be used as the MPs official Christmas card.
Ruby’s design was a unique take on the theme for this year’s competition – dream Christmas – and incorporated traditional elements of the festive season.
This year’s competition was run in support of Blameless and raised £500 for the charity.
On Friday, November 24, Angela visited Law Primary to present Ruby with a certificate, prize and a copy of her winning card.
Graham Harkness, account manager from competition sponsors Tunnock's, was also on hand in the Tunnocks car to present Ruby with a bag of goodies.
Angela said: “It was difficult picking a winner as the standard of entry was very high so congratulations to Ruby on her design.
“I’m delighted that so many pupils across the constituency got involved again this year after I received more than 600 entries.
“I would also like to thank Tunnocks for kindly agreeing to sponsor this year’s competition which was run in support of Blameless.”
Law Primary School head teacher Gordon Beck added: “ We are very proud of our amazing artist Ruby and I hope her picture cheers people up this Christmas."
Amazing job, Ruby – we’re sure it will help brighten up many a mantelpiece!