Teachers who play a vital role in creating a generation of safe and competent swimmers are being celebrated across the country as part of a recruitment drive.

The team behind the Learn to Swim National Framework has launched the recruitment campaign in South Lanarkshire with at least 10 per cent more teachers required to meet lesson demand.

A partnership between Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water, the programme is delivered by 38 aquatic providers across Scotland in more than 160 pools. There are over 76,000 children across the country currently taking part in weekly Learn to Swim lessons.

In 2022-23, over 740 candidates took part in 72 swim teacher training courses across Scotland and now the organisers are urging those looking to learn a new skill and become a swim teacher to attend courses.

Euan Lowe, Scottish Swimming CEO, said: “Being a swimming teacher is an incredibly rewarding career, teaching an essential life skill to others.

“Sadly, there is a real shortage at the moment in a role that is absolutely crucial in ensuring that young people in Scotland can be safe in the water.

“It takes three months to train a swimming teacher and equip them with the skills they need. There is huge opportunity in the sector for those looking for a rewarding job, whether it is a student looking for part time work or someone more senior looking for a career change.”

Organisers have launched the nationwide drive to recruit a new network of poolside teachers, promising huge job satisfaction as they help children of all ages and abilities to become safer and more competent swimmers.

The National Learn to Swim Framework has already provided lessons to more than 100,000 youngsters, and aims to reach another 100,000 by 2025.

Individuals will be put through the Scottish Swimming Teacher Qualification (SSTQ) which is the industry standard for those who wish to teach unsupervised to groups of swimmers with a range of abilities.