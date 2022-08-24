‘Legendary’ ScotRail employee sings Coldplay hit and arranges train after Glasgow gig

A ‘legendary’ ScotRail employee has gone viral after Coldplay’s first gig at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

The rockers performed to a sold out crowd at the national stadium on Tuesday evening - the first of two back-to-back gigs in Glasgow, with the second on Wednesday.

One of the big challenges for all concert goers is getting home after a late night gig - but it’s one that made easier when legends like this exist.

Coldplay performed in Glasgow last night.

Rob Barnett shared a video on his social media of one ScotRail employee, named in the comments as Gerry, arranging an extra train for concerts goers who were stuck at Mount Florida train station after the show.

And, if that wasn’t enough, he even belted out a couple of lines from a Coldplay hit.

Rob posted: “It’s after midnight and this legendary @ScotRail worker has arranged an extra train to get the last few people from the #ColdplayGlasgow concert from Mount Florida station back to Glasgow Central.