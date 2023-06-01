The ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker’s next scheduled performance will be in Dublin, Ireland on Monday, 5 June - so does he have time?

Lewis Capaldi has been asked to attend a charity fundraiser at a bar in Port Glasgow tomorrow (2 June). Should he attend, the Scottish singer, 26, would join his older brother, Warren, who is set to perform at the race night in the Caledonian Bar.

Bar owner David Carroll told the Greenock Telegraph that Warren had kindly agreed to bring some merchandise signed by his superstar brother to be raffled off at the event regardless of whether Lewis - who performed in Milan last night (31 May) - is able to attend.

Rangers FC have also donated hospitality tickets and a number of other signed items to be raffled off at the race night, which will also feature a performance from Ian Redman of electronic dance group Ultrabeat.

Lewis Capaldi will take to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Image: Ian West/PA

The money raised will support the fundraising work of Greenock woman Kristin Hamill, who almost died from an infection last year and suffered multiple organ failure before being diagnosed with sepsis. The student nurse still requires dialysis three times per week while she awaits a kidney donor.

However, she spends her time raising money for the renal unit at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, as well as the dialysis unit at Inverclyde Royal. The event at The Caledonian Bar tomorrow (2 June) will support the latter.

Tickets cost £10 and will be available at the door but buying in advance from the bar is strongly advised.

