A Scottish bus company has put out an appeal after ‘Lewis Capaldi’ was left behind.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lothian Buses put out a post on their social media channels trying to find the owner of a Lewis Capaldi cut-out, which was found on one of its services.

Lewis Capaldi was left behind.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lothian Buses posted on social media: “@LewisCapaldi was left behind on one of our buses yesterday!

“While he's waiting to be collected from Lost Property, he's being kept busy in Shandwick Place TravelHub.