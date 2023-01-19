The Scottish singer told fans: ‘What a weird song to fight to. Bizarre, bizarre’

Lewis Capaldi was forced to halt his Manchester show following an altercation in the crowd.

The Scottish chart-topper, 26, from Glasgow, is currently on a European tour and played in front of thousands of concert-goers at the sold-out show at AO Arena on Wednesday night (18 January).

The Someone You Loved musician was singing Hold Me While You Wait - a tune which reached number four in the UK charts - when he was alerted to a fight in the crowd.

Lewis Capaldi at Newcastle's Utilita Arena: Set times, setlist news as well as support slots and how to get tickets. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Lewis quickly got the attention of his band before the lights were turned on to let security intervene.

In a video uploaded to social media, he is heard saying: "They are scrapping in the crowd there. Erm, we are going to have to get them out."

As the music stops playing, the audience erupts into a chorus of boos. Lewis continues: "We can't be fighting," before adding: "What a weird song to fight to. Bizarre, bizarre."

As security dealt with the issue, the excited fans began chanting "Oh Lewis Capaldi" before the singer repeated the song from the beginning.

One fan who attended the gig told the Manchester Evening News: "I couldn’t see the fight itself with the area being full, but Lewis Capaldi stopped the song and lit the area up in order for security to get to the fight.

"He started the song again after taking the mick out of them for fighting. He started saying it was daft how anyone could fight to that song."

Lewis Capaldi will play at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park on Friday, 25 August, as part of his 2023 tour.

He played Castlefield Bowl in Manchester in 2022 as part of the Sounds of the City series of summer gigs.

The singer recently received a nomination for his number 1 hit, Forget Me, which serves as the lead single of his upcoming second studio album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

Taking to Twitter after the announcement, he wrote: “It’s an honour to be nominated for British Song Of The Year. I very much look forward to seeing @Harry_Styles accept the award #BRITs.”